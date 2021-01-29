Tuesday, Dec. 29

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!