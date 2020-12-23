Tuesday, Dec. 8

INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.
ARREST — At 7:09 p.m., Jose Meza, 51, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department station, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violations.
ARREST — At 7:20 p.m., Scott Daley, 30, was arrested near Santa Maria Way and Highway 101 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 7:54 p.m., Lucio Lopez, 61, was arrested in the 200 block of Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, vandalism and battery on a first responder.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
