You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, Dec. 8
0 comments

Tuesday, Dec. 8

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.

ARREST — At 7:09 p.m., Jose Meza, 51, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department station, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violations.

ARREST — At 7:20 p.m., Scott Daley, 30, was arrested near Santa Maria Way and Highway 101 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 7:54 p.m., Lucio Lopez, 61, was arrested in the 200 block of Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, vandalism and battery on a first responder.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News