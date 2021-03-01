You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Tuesday, Feb. 16

ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Manuel Jacintos, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and misdemeanor domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:54 p.m., Driscoll Johnson, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and misdemeanor child cruelty.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

