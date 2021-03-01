Tuesday, Feb. 23

ARREST — At 12:22 a.m., William Heintz, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm.
ARREST — At 9:15 p.m., Miguel Garibay, 34, was arrested in the 700 block of De La Guerra Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; resisting an officer with additional force; possession of a controlled substance; and a probation violation.
