Tuesday, Feb. 9

INCIDENT — At 9:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North S Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:42 p.m., Claraliz Sotelomartinez, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
