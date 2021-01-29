You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Tuesday, Jan. 12

INCIDENT — At At 7:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Knudsen Way and South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Enos Drive and South Barbara Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road.

ARREST — At 8:43 p.m., Marco Espinoza, 29, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a firearm and vandalism.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

