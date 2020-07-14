Tuesday, July 7

INCIDENT — At 8:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of North Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 3:33 a.m., Brandon Perez, 18, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Russel Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and disorderly conduct.
ARREST — At 6:36 p.m., Noah Williams, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!