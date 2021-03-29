You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, March 16
Tuesday, March 16

INCIDENT — At 3:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Windsor Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of West Creston Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

ARREST — At 10:57 p.m., Ashley Przecha, 28, was arrested in the 400 block of Garnet Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance and illegally possessing drug paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 11:08 p.m., Kendra Battles, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of Garnet Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, and illegally possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

