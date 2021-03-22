You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, March 2
0 comments

Tuesday, March 2

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurene Campbell Roberts
Obituaries

Laurene Campbell Roberts

Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News