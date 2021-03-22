You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, March 2
Tuesday, March 2

INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Hickory Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Brian Benites, 50, was arrested in the 100 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, threats, possession of metal knuckles and a club, unlawful possession of tear gas, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, domestic violence and vandalism.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

