Tuesday, March 23
Tuesday, March 23

INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an indecent exposure in the 1000 block of Aviation Drive that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 4:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

