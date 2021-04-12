Tuesday, March 23:

INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of West El Camino Street.
ARREST — At 9:32 p.m., Christian Marquez, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and witness intimidation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!