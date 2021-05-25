INCIDENT — At 1:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North Depot Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of South Broadway .
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Blosser and West Battles roads.
ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Kristie Ruby, 30, was arrested in the 4400 block of Maritime Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, battery on a first responder and trespassing.
