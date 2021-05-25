INCIDENT — At 4:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 900 block of West Gunner Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of West Ginkgo Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:58 p.m., Joshua Akemon, 79, was arrested in the 500 block of North East Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
