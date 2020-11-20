You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Tuesday, Nov. 17

INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

