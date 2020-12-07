Tuesday, Nov. 24

INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 400 block of North First Street.
ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Sara Salcedo, 30, was arrested in the 7200 block of Bassano Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
