You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, Nov. 3
0 comments

Tuesday, Nov. 3

  • Updated
  • 0

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2300 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 8:27 p.m., Billie Eugene Marable, 50, was arrested in the 1200 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder; inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a firearm; second-degree robbery; possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics; carjacking; kidnapping; battery with serious bodily injury; and committing a felony using a firearm.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+11
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News