Tuesday, Oct. 13
Tuesday, Oct. 13

  • Updated
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Jones Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

