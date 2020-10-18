Tuesday, Oct. 13

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Jones Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
