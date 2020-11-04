You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, Oct. 27
0 comments

Tuesday, Oct. 27

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block alley of East College and Prune avenues.

INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of East Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+11
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News