Tuesday, Oct. 27
Tuesday, Oct. 27

INCIDENT — At 12:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Ballestral Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.

ARREST — At 4:38 a.m., Alejandro Santiago, 18, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

ARREST — At 4:40 a.m., Jacob Pacheco, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.

Santa Maria Police received 20 reports of fireworks.

