Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Friends and relatives will stand by you through thick and thin. Taking drastic measures will be necessary to resolve a situation. Live life your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can make a difference if you follow through with your plans and do what's best for everyone. Don't let someone slow you down or convince you that you can't do something.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Try something new. The more experience you get in an area that will help you get ahead, the better. Research something that will benefit you financially, emotionally or physically.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let uncertainty stand in your way. You have plenty of ideas and raw talent. Choose a path and work your way to the finish line.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Tread carefully both at home and at work. Keep your thoughts to yourself and do whatever it takes to avoid an argument. Take heed of advice offered to you and keep a low profile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't settle for less when you can have so much more. Reach for the stars and don't stop until you are satisfied. A personal change looks promising.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you show a little passion, you'll drum up interest in what you are trying to accomplish. Listen to suggestions, but follow your intuition when it comes time to make a decision.

