INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.
ARREST — At 9:41 a.m., Rafael Vivanco, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, illegal possession of a firearm and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
