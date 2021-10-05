INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.

ARREST — At 9:41 a.m., Rafael Vivanco, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, illegal possession of a firearm and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

