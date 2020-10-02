You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Tuesday, Sept. 29

ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Figueroa Ismael Quintero, 31, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm, with great bodily injury; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

