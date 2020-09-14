You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Tuesday, Sept. 8

INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block alley of North D and E streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 2200 block of Briar Creek Way.

INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police pursuit in the area of East Laurel Avenue and North Second Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

