Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep your life in perspective. Overreacting will not help you get ahead. Concentrate on what you can do, not on what you can't. Dedication, loyalty and positive input will help you gain respect and secure the help you require to get ahead. Personal improvement will lead to stability.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Romance is in the stars. A relationship will turn into an asset. Your outgoing personality will help you progress professionally. An application you submit will be approved.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Exaggeration could lead to a costly mistake. Discipline will be required when temptation tries to take charge. If you stick to what you do well, you will excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A romantic gesture will take you by surprise. Proceed with caution. Someone may neglect to be forthright about his or her past. Make an intelligent assessment. Don't take risks.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your mood swings will confuse the people around you. Take a break, sort out your feelings and say little until you know what you want. Put your energy into a creative project.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Expand your knowledge, awareness and interests, and express your feelings. Don't take on something that doesn't interest you. Gravitate toward people who share your sentiments, and establish lasting friendships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you network or attend educational events, you'll make new connections. Mix business with pleasure to discover new ways to optimize your time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't get involved in other people's personal affairs. Concentrate on what will make a difference in your life and help you advance. A physical change will enhance your appearance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expect to encounter a change. If you look at the positive aspect of what's unfolding, you will be able to let go of the past and take advantage of what's available.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't trust a dubious fast-cash offer. Stick to what and who you know, and avoid any sort of risk that could disrupt your personal life. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Someone will surprise you with information you thought was a secret. Tread carefully, as temptation will set in if you are gullible or too trusting. You should question everyone and everything.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Let your memories lead you in the right direction. Gravitate toward the people and things that have always brought you the greatest joy. Personal gain is within reach, and romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Someone from your past will offer insight into a life-change you are experiencing. Embrace the inevitable and do what's best for you. A new beginning looks promising.
