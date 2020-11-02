You have permission to edit this article.
Two men injured in shooting at house party in Lompoc
Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday during a party at a Lompoc residence on West Alden Avenue. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue at about 1 a.m., shortly after uninvited guests showed up to a house party, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Vincent Magallon. 

An altercation ensued and two men, a 19-year-old and 23-year-old, were struck by bullets. 

The 19-year-old was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and the 23-year-old was transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, according to Magallon. 

The shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

No suspects were arrested or identified, although detectives are continuing to interview several eyewitnesses who were at the party, according to Magallon. 

