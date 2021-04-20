You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR
0 comments

Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR

041621 SJHS RHS 06.JPG
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.

Williams has had a great spring season but really put the finishing touches on a solid career with his performance Friday. He made the most athletic catch I've seen this spring, played shutdown corner and then recovered and returned a fumble 85 yards for the game-clinching score. 

Williams should be a steal for UTEP and he showed why Friday. 

Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR: 2 catches, 67 yards; fumble recovery returned 85 yards for TD, four tackles.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News