Williams has had a great spring season but really put the finishing touches on a solid career with his performance Friday. He made the most athletic catch I've seen this spring, played shutdown corner and then recovered and returned a fumble 85 yards for the game-clinching score.
Williams should be a steal for UTEP and he showed why Friday.
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR: 2 catches, 67 yards; fumble recovery returned 85 yards for TD, four tackles.
Senior Season (including club)— Tyler Williams (@tylerayden4) April 20, 2021
6 Rec 168 yds 1 TD
5ints
1 fumble recovery touchdown (85 yds)
1 sack
1 blocked punt @EAthletix @TheMarcusAlford @LJ_Reyna @BrandonHuffman @PREMIUM805DxR @UTEPFB pic.twitter.com/BHUrEupokI
