Unable to play due to injury, Vincent Armenta sticks by his Arroyo Grande teammates

Vincent Armenta could've walked away from the game. He could've left his teammates in his rearview mirror.
It would be understandable, especially with all the chaos wrought by the pandemic and the general turmoil that marked all of 2020.
Armenta would not be able to play football with his Arroyo Grande High teammates this spring. A serious back injury saw to that.
Instead of leaving the game he loved behind and moving on, Armenta chose to stick it out. Though he'll likely never play football again, Armenta has spent the preseason acting as an additional coach for Eagles skipper Mike Hartman.
Armenta, a linebacker himself, has helped coach up the linebacking group at AGHS.
In response to Armenta's commitment to the team, Armenta was chosen to wear the No. 17 jersey this spring. That number belonged to the late Ryan Teixeira, a former AGHS football and baseball great. Teixeira was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2015 before graduating from high school. Less than a year after beating cancer the first time, Teixeira was diagnosed again, this time with a related form of cancer: Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
The aggressive disease took Teixeira's life on March 4, 2017, ending his two-year battle with two different types of cancer. Before he passed, Teixeira helped start the 17Strong Foundation that provides victory trips for young adults battling life-threatening diseases.
Armenta says getting to wear No. 17 is an honor.
"That was a pretty big moment, especially since I'm not able to play," Armenta said. "For my teammates to think I was deserving of that, that was pretty touching and made me feel like I was still part of the team even though I'm not on the field."
Armenta's reasoning for sticking with the team isn't so profound, it's just purely decent.
"I've been playing with some of these guys for about 10, 11 years," Armenta said. "It's my senior year, so I didn't want to leave them hanging, you know."
Armenta suffered a herniated disc in his back during his junior football season.
"It's not a career-ending injury, but it takes a year if not longer to heal," he said.
The coronavirus pandemic cast much doubt on the possibility of a high school football season happening this school year. That in turn forced many veteran players to give up the game and move on, resulting in some young and inexperienced teams this spring.
Armenta felt his experience could then be especially useful for this five- or six-game spring season.
"I decided to come out here and use my knowledge as a senior to help out the new guys," Armenta said. "Especially this year when we have everyone from freshmen to seniors all on the same team. I felt I could use my expertise to help them out."
Armenta didn't initially appreciate the severity of his injury at first, he says. He was hoping to heal in the offseason and be ready for his senior season, whether that occurred in the fall of 2020 or some time in 2021.
"I wasn't progressing as much as my doctors had hoped," he said. "It dawned on me this fall that I wasn't going to play. I talked to the coaches and they said they'd love to have me on the coaching staff."
Armenta said the injury was initially painful. He had difficulty sitting down for an extended period of time. He still has some lasting effects, but says the condition is "pretty mild. When it first started it was difficult doing day-to-day stuff."
Armenta said his football career is almost surely done and he'll instead focus on his education. His dream schools are UCLA and Berkeley, though he's already been accepted to some schools he's interested in attending.
"I didn't want to end my entire football career last season, I wanted to make the most of it even if I couldn't play," he said. "I wanted to be out here with the guys I've played with forever."
Armenta, though, just isn't out there for fun. He's actually grown to like the coaching aspect of the game. He had those coach-like traits as a player, too.
"I think I do have a natural 'itch' for it," he said. "I'd love to come out here and coach."
Armenta and the Eagles are set to host St. Joseph Friday night in a Mountain League game. The Eagles are 1-0 after beating Atascadero 33-21 last Friday. St. Joseph is also 1-0 after its 44-0 shellacking of Paso Robles last week.
