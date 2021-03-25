Unable to play due to injury, Vincent Armenta sticks by his Arroyo Grande teammates

Vincent Armenta could've walked away from the game. He could've left his teammates in his rearview mirror.

It would be understandable, especially with all the chaos wrought by the pandemic and the general turmoil that marked all of 2020.

Armenta would not be able to play football with his Arroyo Grande High teammates this spring. A serious back injury saw to that.

Instead of leaving the game he loved behind and moving on, Armenta chose to stick it out. Though he'll likely never play football again, Armenta has spent the preseason acting as an additional coach for Eagles skipper Mike Hartman.

Armenta, a linebacker himself, has helped coach up the linebacking group at AGHS.

In response to Armenta's commitment to the team, Armenta was chosen to wear the No. 17 jersey this spring. That number belonged to the late Ryan Teixeira, a former AGHS football and baseball great. Teixeira was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2015 before graduating from high school. Less than a year after beating cancer the first time, Teixeira was diagnosed again, this time with a related form of cancer: Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

The aggressive disease took Teixeira's life on March 4, 2017, ending his two-year battle with two different types of cancer. Before he passed, Teixeira helped start the 17Strong Foundation that provides victory trips for young adults battling life-threatening diseases.

Armenta says getting to wear No. 17 is an honor.