Unarmed missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base; anti-nuclear activists take issue with timing

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Tuesday as part of an operational test that drew the ire of anti-nuclear activists who took exception to the exercise and, in particular, its timing.
The Minuteman III ICBM, which is a component of the United States’ nuclear weapons system, was launched from the northern portion of VAFB at 12:21 a.m. It reportedly traveled more than 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
The purpose of the test launch program, according to Air Force Global Strike Command, is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system. Tuesday's test had an added component, given the ongoing pandemic, said Col. Anthony Mastalir, the 30th Space Wing commander and launch decision authority.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!