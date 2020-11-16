UPDATE: Suspect in attempted homicide of Santa Maria police officer arrested

A suspect in an attempted homicide of a Santa Maria police officer and carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of East Grant Street has been arrested in Southern California, police said.
Dustin Morales, 27, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by California Highway Patrol officers, a spokesman for the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Officers were called to a residence on Grant Street for a domestic disturbance and saw a man known to be wanted on charges unrelated to the disturbance, said Lt. Jesse Silva.
An officer attempted to detain the man, leading to a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled a handgun and shot at the officer.
The officer was uninjured and did not fire his own gun, but the suspect fled on foot and later stole a vehicle at gunpoint, Silva said.
Silva identified the suspect as Morales, whom he said was wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide and carjacking and was considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators had sought help from the public in locating Morales prior to his arrest.
None of the winners in Santa Barbara County races changed in the first update of unofficial results since the Nov. 3 general election, but the update did show a record number of county citizens registered to vote and cast ballots.
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 case rate hit 7.1 per 100,000 people as of Monday, rising into purple-tier territory and moving the county back into the state's most restrictive phase. Neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties also moved backward to purple.
The Santa Ynez Valley has wrapped up its 8th annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest, naming contest winners for the cities of Buellton and Los Olivos, as well as an overall victor of the coveted "Harvest Cup" trophy.