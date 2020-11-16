You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATE: Suspect in attempted homicide of Santa Maria police officer arrested
alert

UPDATE: Suspect in attempted homicide of Santa Maria police officer arrested

From the What you need to know for Tuesday, November 17 series
  • Updated
Dustin Morales

Morales

 Contributed Photo

A suspect in an attempted homicide of a Santa Maria police officer and carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of East Grant Street has been arrested in Southern California, police said.

Dustin Morales, 27, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by California Highway Patrol officers, a spokesman for the Santa Maria Police Department said.

Officers were called to a residence on Grant Street for a domestic disturbance and saw a man known to be wanted on charges unrelated to the disturbance, said Lt. Jesse Silva.

An officer attempted to detain the man, leading to a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled a handgun and shot at the officer.

The officer was uninjured and did not fire his own gun, but the suspect fled on foot and later stole a vehicle at gunpoint, Silva said.

Silva identified the suspect as Morales, whom he said was wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide and carjacking and was considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators had sought help from the public in locating Morales prior to his arrest.

