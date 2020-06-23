Update: Trash pickup resumes in Lompoc after sanitation worker tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Update: Trash pickup resumes in Lompoc after sanitation worker tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

Trash, recycling and green waste pickup resumed in Lompoc on Tuesday, a day after the city announced those services would be delayed due to a worker in the city’s sanitation division testing positive for COVID-19.

The city had announced Monday evening that the positive infection would delay trash pickup Tuesday and possibly further into the future. On Tuesday morning, however, the city revealed that it had received updated guidance from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and that the city was cleared to continue normally scheduled service. 

'Defund' Lompoc Police? Residents call for change, while chief shares concerns

The Lompoc Landfill is also set to remain open.

In an effort to protect the safety of the community and city staff, all of the city’s sanitation drivers will undergo testing for COVID-19 before they return to work, according to officials. Once testing results are available, any employees who test positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

“Refuse pickup is automated, and so there is little risk that residents’ refuse containers were contaminated during sanitation service,” read a statement from the city. “However, the city of Lompoc recommends periodic disinfecting of refuse containers during this pandemic as a safety practice.”

Go through this collection of our 'Stories of Honor' profiles

'Stories of Honor' is a series spotlighting veterans on the Central Coast, their lives, and their contributions to our country. Take a look through this collection of stories and get to know some of the heroes in our community. 

+8
Stories of Honor: Guadalupe D-Day paratrooper Bindo Grasso looks back 75 years
Local
topical

Stories of Honor: Guadalupe D-Day paratrooper Bindo Grasso looks back 75 years

  • David Minsky Contributing Writer
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

Bindo Grasso is one of the last of his kind. A Pathfinder with the 101st Airborne Division during World War II, he parachuted into France the night before D-Day to light the way for fellow paratroopers. Nearly 75 years later, sitting in his Guadalupe home with granddaughter Stacey Moody, herself a Desert Storm veteran, Grasso, 96, recalled the flight over France into enemy territory on the night of June 5, 1944, and shared memories of events that shaped the course of world history.

Stories of Honor - Lee Carroll: The quiet professional
Local

Stories of Honor - Lee Carroll: The quiet professional

  • David Minsky Contributing Writer
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

Many people know Lee Carroll as an easy-going CPA. But before he was crunching numbers, he learned attention to detail in the Army.  “I’m proud of it, but then I think anybody that does go around talking I was a Green Beret, then you kind of doubt what it is they really did.”

+7
Stories of Honor - Roger Welt: Documenting war in the Vietnam jungle
Local

Stories of Honor - Roger Welt: Documenting war in the Vietnam jungle

  • David Minsky Contributing Writer
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

In 1968, Roger Welt was an Army combat correspondent at the height of the Vietnam War. Welt’s job was to document warfare under the auspices of the U.S. Army. It might sound like Full Metal Jacket, but Welt said he always felt like Charlie Sheen's disillusioned dropout in Platoon.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison
Local

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison

Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News