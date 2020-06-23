Update: Trash pickup resumes in Lompoc after sanitation worker tests positive for COVID-19

Trash, recycling and green waste pickup resumed in Lompoc on Tuesday, a day after the city announced those services would be delayed due to a worker in the city’s sanitation division testing positive for COVID-19.

The city had announced Monday evening that the positive infection would delay trash pickup Tuesday and possibly further into the future. On Tuesday morning, however, the city revealed that it had received updated guidance from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and that the city was cleared to continue normally scheduled service.

The Lompoc Landfill is also set to remain open.

In an effort to protect the safety of the community and city staff, all of the city’s sanitation drivers will undergo testing for COVID-19 before they return to work, according to officials. Once testing results are available, any employees who test positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

“Refuse pickup is automated, and so there is little risk that residents’ refuse containers were contaminated during sanitation service,” read a statement from the city. “However, the city of Lompoc recommends periodic disinfecting of refuse containers during this pandemic as a safety practice.”