Public utility rates look to continue a roller coaster ride for the foreseeable future, Lompoc City Council members learned Tuesday during a presentation by Northern California Power Agency CFO/Assistant General Manager Monty Hanks.
The markets are riding waves of market volatility linked to natural gas reserve instability and drought pressures on hydroelectric production statewide, Hanks told the council, as he addressed recent rate increases impacting the city, which for 100 years has maintained its own nonprofit electric utility.
“As I was sitting out there listening to that wind, that’s how I feel the energy market’s been. It’s extremely volatile. It’s things that I have never seen before and how it's impacting all the utilities throughout California,” Hanks said.
In late January, Southern California Gas Company District Manager Tim Mahoney reported to the council that a marked increase in natural gas prices would impact customers throughout the West.
He said the December increase in procuring natural gas from producers resulted from multiple factors including: widespread, below-normal temperatures which led to high natural gas demand; reduced supply to the region by traditional sources including Canada and the Rocky Mountain region; a reduction in interstate pipeline capacity due to pipeline maintenance activities in West Texas; and lower natural gas storage levels on the West Coast.
On Tuesday, Hanks blamed the December peak prices on potential market manipulations as well as PG&E’s 2021 reclassification of its storage reserve, which he said artificially lowered what was actually available in the line.
“I find it extremely hard to believe there was not a pipeline failure, there wasn’t a freeze like you saw in Texas, there was nothing in my opinion that really said, ‘This is why gas spiked and why it stayed at such a level for so long,’” he said.
While natural gas customers saw an immediate impact on their bills as providers passed through their cost, Hanks said the increased rate has also impacted electric bills as the grid depends largely upon natural gas to support electricity production.
“Yes, maybe one day in the future these gas plants will be out of the system, but today they have to be there to support the grid,” Hanks said.
During peak week, Californians placed record high demands on the grid. As consumers drew 52 megawatts of power on Sept. 6, less than 25% of that was supported by renewables. Natural gas supplied nearly 50% while imports provided 14%. Hydroelectric (7%) and nuclear (4%) led the remaining producers.
Over the longer run drought conditions, which reduced output of hydroelectric production over the previous two years, only exacerbated the energy production shortage.
“What has happened over the last three years is an unbelievable increase on the cost of energy that’s happening to utilities, and this is not just Lompoc; this is all of them across California,” Hanks said.
He noted utility rates nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021, then almost doubled again in 2023.
Looking forward, Hanks wasn’t optimistic and noted the same cost pressures continue.
“I’m afraid it’s going to continue to go up. … It’s just an unknown. The electric industry is a commodity-driven market based on supply and demand, and so, unfortunately, what we’re predicting for (20)24 is probably going up. It’s been like a roller coaster. Lately it’s been coming down, but at any time it can shoot right back up,” Hanks said.
Though December and January rains raised reservoir levels, it may not be enough.
“Shasta is still below its historical average, despite rain and snow this season. Oroville is just about at its historic average,” Hanks reported.
Those reservoir levels give utility managers some idea of potential hydroelectric production the following season.
If precipitation flatlines, “then we’ll be in a world of hurt,” Hanks said.
Even if rains continue, hydroelectric production depends upon California Department of Water Resources plans for releases through the dam generators.
Any shortfall in production has to be replaced with other sources.
“If it has to be replaced, it’s going to be replaced in a very volatile and very expensive market,” Hanks said.
“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet. I think we’re going to be real dependent (on whether) we continue to get rain and snow up in the foothills to help replenish those reservoirs … I just get afraid that policy makers will hold back some of the release of that water because they want to make sure that, if we keep continuing this drought, that there’s still a sufficient supply to give," Hanks said. "Hydro is a humongous unit resource that helps support the (grid) in summer timeframe, and without it, we’re going to see just crazy pricing.”
He added Lompoc customers are fortunate to depend upon a city-owned, non-profit utility which doesn’t “have shareholders that want that dividend.”