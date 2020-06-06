Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria graduates small, tight Class of 2020

One of the smallest, tightest-knit senior classes to graduate from Valley Christian Academy received diplomas Friday evening in a ceremony perhaps closer to traditional than any of the area high school commencement exercises.

“It’s one of the advantages of having a small class,” said Charles Mason, principal of the Santa Maria school. “We were able to put on a different graduation than what we’re used to, but it was more than a drive-through.”

Six VCA seniors were joined by one from First Baptist Christian School — a home school Valley Christian sponsors — for the ceremony on the football field, where the graduates watched from seats high in the bleachers, socially distanced to comply with state and county orders aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.

The VCA graduates were:

Caleb Jonathan Kerley, who also received the Citizenship Award;

Jessen Lopez;

Jamin Edison Mondrian Magness, who was valedictorian and received the Founder’s Award given for leadership;

Levi Andrew Mason, who received the Male Distinguished Athlete Award from the U.S. Marine Corps, primarily for his mountain biking as well as other sports;

Caylee Ana Smith, who received the Semper Fidelis Award from the U.S. Marine Corps for musicianship, having learned to play three instruments; and,

Andres Alberto Taborga, who received the Scholastic Excellence Award from the U.S. Marine Corps and the Student Council Award for his involvement in sports as well as student government.

Jared Nolan Moore was the sole graduate from First Baptist Christian School.