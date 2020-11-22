Vandenberg Village receives new book drop, resumes book returns

The Vandenberg Village Library recently installed a new book drop next to the parking lot for convenient drive-up deposits, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System.
The new, larger book drop with increased storage capacity has enabled the Lompoc Library to reopen the Vandenberg Village-based book drop, joining the main library, according to city officials.
Book drops at both library branches now are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are currently accepting book and material returns.
The library's previous book drop, which was smaller, run-down and experiencing water leakage when it rained, had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials reported.
The Village Library is located at 3755 Constellation Road and the Lompoc Library main branch is located at 501 E. North Ave.
Book donations are not currently accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on the book drops or other library-related matters, contact library staff direct at 805-875-8781.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
