VCA football ends unconventional season with a win

It wasn't conventional and it wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got it done.
Valley Christian Academy completed a football season.
The 8-man Lions played three games this spring, hosting a pair and traveling to Trona in San Bernardino County for one of the most unique football experiences in the state.
The Lions went 2-1, completing their slate with a 22-0 win over Sun Valley North Valley Military Institute on Saturday.
The Lions took the opportunity to honor their three seniors in that game: Timmy Trenkle, Matthew Holihan and Greg Smith.
Getting any games in was especially difficult for a small school like VCA, which plays 8-man football. The school has an enrollment of about 50 students. Pete Fortier, the school's coach and athletic director, said he had 19 boys on the team this spring, which is a typical turnout.
Finding suitable opponents was the toughest aspect of a COVID-19-impacted season.
"There were more Division 1 schools playing than D2 schools and with no playoffs it made for a challenge to find games," Fortier said. "Even trying to schedule for next year has been difficult because some schools aren't playing. But we were fortunate to get this game Saturday. This school called me a week ago, we scheduled it and we beat 'em."
The Lions played two home games, beating Hesperia Sage Oak 22-0 in their first home game, but they also traveled to Trona High School and played at their notorious homefield known as 'The Pit.'
It's an all-dirt field.
"That was an experience," Fortier said. The Lions lost 56-14.
"I've coached quite a few years and it's the first time I've ever played on a sand field like that. The was just crazy," Fortier added. "Their coach's play sheet blew across the field."
Fortier said the wind was so bad, in fact, that even on fourth-and-long he opted to go for it, noting that a punt would sail a few yards behind the punter.
"There were lots of scrapes," from the dirt, Fortier said. "Our QB, Sean Swain, right away we had to patch his leg up because he was bleeding. The sand wasn't real fine, it had some gravel, and the guys had sand in their pants and in their shirts. It was an experience."
A grass field is difficult to maintain out in the arid desert at Trona. The dirt field is watered and leveled before games. Lines are added, though Fortier said they were blown away by the wind before the game started.
In the Lions' game Saturday, VCA was able to send its three seniors off with a convincing win.
Trenkle booted a school-record 43-yard field goal and also had two touchdowns, one on a reception and the other on a rush. He had two catches for 75 yards. On defense, Trenkle also had 12 tackles and a sack.
Smith had three sacks and six tackles against NVMI. Jacob Sanders and Noah List, both freshmen, had interceptions.
Swain, the sophomore quarterback, was injured early after completing 3-of-6 passes for 84 yards and a score. He also rushed for 29 yards.
Josiah Heller had six carries for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Now VCA will turn its attention to the other spring sports that are currently happening. It'll be a unique spring for the Lions, who, with limited enrollment, have just about every athlete playing multiple sports.
Fortier said they'll play some boys basketball and baseball and split a softball season and a girls basketball season.
"We're planning on doing both boys basketball and baseball, and the girls will split, with softball in the first half of the season and basketball in the second half," Fortier said.
The boys will "probably be doing mostly baseball," he added, saying Cuyama Valley will be doing boys and girls basketball only this school year and San Luis Obispo Classical Academy is doing boys basketball.
"Shandon is only doing softball, we have four teams in the league for softball and we have four basketball teams," Fortier said. "Coastal Christian, us, Cuyama and SLOCA."
The VCA girls basketball team will have some non-league games with Santa Maria and possibly Bishop Diego.
Coastal Christian, Cuyama and VCA are the only Coast Valley League schools that will field girls basketball teams.
"Maricopa isn't playing anything this year," Fortier said. "Coast Union is only doing baseball, softball and soccer."
"This has definitely been an interesting year," Fortier added. "It felt different at first, but once you start getting back to playing some games you almost feel like you're getting back to normal. It was definitely a good feeling."
