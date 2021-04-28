You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vegetation fire reported at Hwy 1 and Graciosa Road near Vandenberg Air Force Base
0 comments
breaking

Vegetation fire reported at Hwy 1 and Graciosa Road near Vandenberg Air Force Base

  • 0

A small vegetation fire broke out along Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday. 

The fire was reported before noon near the juncture of highways 1 and 135, where Thirteenth Street intersects with Graciosa Road, and had grown to about a half-acre about 20 minutes later, according to emergency radio broadcasts. 

Fire crews, including engines and water tenders from Vandenberg Air Force Base and a battalion commander from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, responded to the scene. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News