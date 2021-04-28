Vegetation fire reported at Hwy 1 and Graciosa Road near Vandenberg Air Force Base

A small vegetation fire broke out along Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday.
The fire was reported before noon near the juncture of highways 1 and 135, where Thirteenth Street intersects with Graciosa Road, and had grown to about a half-acre about 20 minutes later, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Fire crews, including engines and water tenders from Vandenberg Air Force Base and a battalion commander from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, responded to the scene.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!