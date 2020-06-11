Village Chapel expands food program to fill need
A Vandenberg Village church has stepped up its food distribution program to aid local residents and families in need.

The Village Chapel, at 3915 Constellation Road, started providing free meals four years ago through a program organized by Norma Almanza. The number of families utilizing the service started at around 75 per week and steadily increased over time, before ballooning to nearly 200 per week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which is run in cooperation with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, offers free food from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, and at 3 p.m. on the last Friday of each month.

Pastor Chuck Musselwhite said he and the church’s parishioners were “in awe of how God has used our church’s food pantry” to serve the surrounding the community.

In addition to the meals, Musselwhite noted that the program distributed 500 boxes of fresh produce from The Berry Man in less than four hours one day last month using only a single Facebook post to promote the giveaway.

“It’s been pretty incredible to see God work through it all,” Musselwhite said.

For more information on the Village Chapel, visit http://villagechapel.com/wp/ or call 805-733-2127.

