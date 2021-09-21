Vinny Hernandez

Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez had a rushing touchdown and three sacks in a 48-35 win over Morro Bay on Friday.

Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez had another monster all-around game, rushing for a touchdown while racking up 10 tackles and three sacks in a win over Morro Bay. The Titans are 4-0 on the season and host San Luis Obispo on Friday. 

Vinny Hernandez, Nipomo RB/LB: 11 carries, 83 yards, TD; 1 catch, 12 yards; 10 total tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU; 2-point conversion in 48-35 win over Morro Bay.

