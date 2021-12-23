Power Rankings 02

Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez uses a block to find running space during a game against Pioneer Valley.

Nipomo defensive lineman Vinny Hernandez is another player with impressive numbers. Hernandez had the area's highest sack total, with 11.5 on the season. He finished the year with 17 TFLs and 75 total tackles. His 56 solo stops are way above average for a defensive lineman. 

Vinny Hernandez, Nipomo, SR DL: 75 total tackles (56 solo), 17 TFLs; 11.5 sacks, 2 INTs; 1 fumble recovery, 3 caused fumbles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments