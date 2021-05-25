Pioneer Valley trailed 14-12 in the fifth and final set of its CIF Central Section Division 1 playoff volleyball game Tuesday night.
The Panthers found a way to claw their way out of that deficit and make some history in the process.
Pioneer Valley, somehow, ended up winning the fifth set 17-15, taking the match 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 14-25 and 17-15 over Clovis. It's the first CIF playoff win for the program. The Panthers, the Ocean League champs, are now 10-1 on the season and play at No. 3 seed Clovis North. Pioneer Valley is the sixth seed.
Down 14-12 in the fifth set and facing match point, Ebba Tefera, the Panthers' top player and one of the top hitters in the county, smacked a kill that whipped through the Clovis block and couldn't be returned, making the score 14-13.
Pioneer Valley senior Shamar Arriola then got a quick block on a ball near the net after service for another Panthers' point, tying the game at 14. Tefera then notched another kill to give the Panthers a 15-14 lead and forcing a Clovis timeout.
The Cougars were able to tie the score at 15 on a mis-hit by the Panthers after a strong hit by Clovis' Jace Evans.
After the Panthers went up 16-15, a hitting error by Evans, where he struck the antennae, gave Pioneer Valley its first-ever playoff win in boys volleyball.
"This team, I get emotional just talking about it," Pioneer Valley coach Ralph Quintana said. "They never give up... and tonight showed that. They're fighters and they wanted this so bad. Just to see how they performed tonight made me the proudest coach I could ever be."
Quintana said his team was able to stave off the late-game pressure because "they're very intuitive. They really see the court. They let their hitters know where it's open and vice-versa. This group just has that bond where they know what to do with each other."
Tefera had 15 kills in the win. He also had four blocks.
"He's been our star this entire season," Quintana said of Tefera. "He's been bringing us back. He's one of the main pieces of our team. Our setting is there, these guys have been together since freshman year. So, they're unbeatable right now."
Arriola added eight kills and two blocks. Nate Magni provided some key hitting late and senior Marc Cabeliza made key hits and blocks throughout. Diego Lopez, the team's libero, was all over the court on defense. Maxwell Barrueta, one of the team's seven seniors, also provided key play at the net. Angel Vences was solid in the back-court.
Tefera said of being part of his school's first volleyball playoff win: "It's an amazing feeling. My sophomore year, it was the first time we ever made it to playoffs and we had to travel to Clovis East and we got killed in three sets. It wasn't even close. So, to have this team come to our house and push it to five sets and we get the win in the clutch, it's an amazing feeling. It's the best feeling of my life."
Tefera said being down two match points didn't seem to faze the team on the court.
"I trusted my guys," he said. "It was a really close game, but I know my guys were going to come through every time."
Division 2
St. Joseph beats Fresno Roosevelt
The Knights advance to host Fresno Hoover Saturday at 2 p.m. in a CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinal game after a 3-1 win over the Rough Riders.
The Knights are the No. 2 seed. Hoover is the No. 3 seed.
Girls basketball
Santa Maria 55, San Luis Obispo 49
Carlissa Solorio led the way with 21 points for the Saints as Iceis McNutt chipped in 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Madi Garrity added eight points and Luz Olea finished with six points.
The Saints moved to 8-4 overall with their regular season finale on Thursday at San Luis Obispo.
VOTE: 11 up for Male and Female Athlete of the Week
Hayden Jory, Cabrillo basketballUpdated
In a game on May 17, Jory had 29 points against Channel League foe Santa Barbara. Then on May 18, Jory poured in 32 points in another game against the Dons.
Then, last Thursday, Jory nearly matched the school record in a win over Santa Ynez. The shooting guard scored 41 points against the Pirates. Jory came up just one point shy of the school record of 42 points set by Chad Brodhead, the All-Area MVP, in 2013.
Jory scored those 41 points in a 74-66 win over the Pirates, helping the Conqs finish the regular season with an 8-2 record. The schedule consisted of all Channel League games and Cabrillo finished in second place.
Parker Reynolds, Righetti swimUpdated
Reynolds, who's qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, won the 200-yard IM at the Mountain League Finals after setting the league record in the prelims. He also won the 100-yard free and helped the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.
Reynolds will be swimming at the Olympic Trials next week.
Ethan Blum, Arroyo Grande swimUpdated
Blum, a senior for the Eagles, won the 50 free, the 200 relay, 400 free relay and finished third in the 100 free as the Eagles won the Mountain League title.
Ryan Lacaste, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
Lacaste won the 200 medley relay, the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and helped the Spartans win the 400 free relay as Orcutt Academy took the Ocean League title.
Alex Milner, Santa Maria basketballUpdated
Milner, a Santa Maria High junior, had a MONSTER week shooting the ball for the Saints.
In three wins, Milner scored 82 points and sank 22 3-pointers while also grabbing 20 rebounds.
Milner is also a member of the Saints baseball team.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc trackUpdated
Canley needed less than 11 seconds to make the list this week. The Lompoc High junior has been nominated multiple times and is back again.
He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter dash to win at the Channel League Finals. That's the 18th-fastest time in the state and the fastest time in the region this season. He also finished third in the long jump at league finals and helped the Braves win the 4x100.
Ramses Valencia, Hancock trackUpdated
Valencia, a Righetti grad, ran a PR of 10.95 in the 100 meters to qualify with the second fastest time and then went on to qualify sixth in the 200 at the Western State Conference prelims.
Jordyne Sarellano, Righetti softballUpdated
Sarellano had 15 1/3 innings on the mound, going 3-0 with two complete games, both wins over SLO. She threw 3 1/3 innings of relief in the third game.
She did not allow a run, threw two shutouts and gave up just seven hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, she went 2-for-6 with five walks and three RBIs.
Kiana San Juan, Pioneer Valley trackUpdated
San Juan had a hand in helping the Panthers win their first ever league title in girls track.
The senior finished second in the 100 and 200 and third in the 400. She also helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.
Avary Cain, St. Joseph basketballUpdated
The freshman had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a win over Nipomo last week before adding 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in another win over the Titans.
She also had a 15-point, 10-rebound game in a non-league loss to Clovis West.
Noemi Bravo-Guzman, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
The sophomore helped the Spartans finish third in the 200 medley and 200 free relays while also winning the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke at the Ocean League Finals last Thursday.
