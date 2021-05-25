Pioneer Valley trailed 14-12 in the fifth and final set of its CIF Central Section Division 1 playoff volleyball game Tuesday night.

The Panthers found a way to claw their way out of that deficit and make some history in the process.

Pioneer Valley, somehow, ended up winning the fifth set 17-15, taking the match 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 14-25 and 17-15 over Clovis. It's the first CIF playoff win for the program. The Panthers, the Ocean League champs, are now 10-1 on the season and play at No. 3 seed Clovis North. Pioneer Valley is the sixth seed.

Down 14-12 in the fifth set and facing match point, Ebba Tefera, the Panthers' top player and one of the top hitters in the county, smacked a kill that whipped through the Clovis block and couldn't be returned, making the score 14-13.

Pioneer Valley senior Shamar Arriola then got a quick block on a ball near the net after service for another Panthers' point, tying the game at 14. Tefera then notched another kill to give the Panthers a 15-14 lead and forcing a Clovis timeout.

The Cougars were able to tie the score at 15 on a mis-hit by the Panthers after a strong hit by Clovis' Jace Evans.

After the Panthers went up 16-15, a hitting error by Evans, where he struck the antennae, gave Pioneer Valley its first-ever playoff win in boys volleyball.

"This team, I get emotional just talking about it," Pioneer Valley coach Ralph Quintana said. "They never give up... and tonight showed that. They're fighters and they wanted this so bad. Just to see how they performed tonight made me the proudest coach I could ever be."

Quintana said his team was able to stave off the late-game pressure because "they're very intuitive. They really see the court. They let their hitters know where it's open and vice-versa. This group just has that bond where they know what to do with each other."

Tefera had 15 kills in the win. He also had four blocks.

"He's been our star this entire season," Quintana said of Tefera. "He's been bringing us back. He's one of the main pieces of our team. Our setting is there, these guys have been together since freshman year. So, they're unbeatable right now."

Arriola added eight kills and two blocks. Nate Magni provided some key hitting late and senior Marc Cabeliza made key hits and blocks throughout. Diego Lopez, the team's libero, was all over the court on defense. Maxwell Barrueta, one of the team's seven seniors, also provided key play at the net. Angel Vences was solid in the back-court.

Tefera said of being part of his school's first volleyball playoff win: "It's an amazing feeling. My sophomore year, it was the first time we ever made it to playoffs and we had to travel to Clovis East and we got killed in three sets. It wasn't even close. So, to have this team come to our house and push it to five sets and we get the win in the clutch, it's an amazing feeling. It's the best feeling of my life."

Tefera said being down two match points didn't seem to faze the team on the court.

"I trusted my guys," he said. "It was a really close game, but I know my guys were going to come through every time."

Division 2

St. Joseph beats Fresno Roosevelt

The Knights advance to host Fresno Hoover Saturday at 2 p.m. in a CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinal game after a 3-1 win over the Rough Riders.

The Knights are the No. 2 seed. Hoover is the No. 3 seed.

Girls basketball

Santa Maria 55, San Luis Obispo 49

Carlissa Solorio led the way with 21 points for the Saints as Iceis McNutt chipped in 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Madi Garrity added eight points and Luz Olea finished with six points.

The Saints moved to 8-4 overall with their regular season finale on Thursday at San Luis Obispo.