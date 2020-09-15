You have permission to edit this article.
Watch Tuesday's Santa Maria City Council meeting here
Watch Tuesday's Santa Maria City Council meeting here

You can watch the Santa Maria City Council meeting from September 15, 2020 from the city's YouTube page below.  You can find more information about the council and tonight's meeting on their webpage here - https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=527

You can also see archived City Council meetings here - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZeGyM57KCt4RkzjEFZuGi78

Download PDF PDF Agenda: September 15 2020 Santa Maria City Council Meeting

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

