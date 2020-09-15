Watch Tuesday's Santa Maria City Council meeting here

You can watch the Santa Maria City Council meeting from September 15, 2020 from the city's YouTube page below. You can find more information about the council and tonight's meeting on their webpage here - https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=527
You can also see archived City Council meetings here - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZeGyM57KCt4RkzjEFZuGi78
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
