Historians have uncovered the origins of many popular Christmas carols, but others remain somewhat mysterious. Such is the case with "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," an instantly recognizable tune that some historians believe can be traced back to the 16th century. According to Songfacts.com, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" reflects an English tradition in which wealthy people in England would give treats to visiting carolers on Christmas Eve. One such treat was figgy pudding, which the song has immortalized.
"We Wish You a Merry Christmas"
We wish you a merry Christmas,
We wish you a merry Christmas,
We wish you a merry Christmas,
And a Happy New Year!
Good tidings we bring for you and your kin;
We wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Now bring us some figgy pudding,1
Now bring us some figgy pudding,
Now bring us some figgy pudding,
And a cup of good cheer!
Good tidings we bring for you and your kin;
We wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
We all like our figgy pudding;
We all like our figgy pudding;
We all like our figgy pudding;
With all its good cheer.
Good tidings we bring for you and your kin;
We wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
We won't go until we get some
We won't go until we get some
We won't go until we get some
So bring it out here!
Good tidings we bring for you and your kin;
We wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
We wish you a merry Christmas,
We wish you a merry Christmas,
We wish you a merry Christmas,
And a Happy New Year!
And a Happy New Year!
Good tidings we bring for you and your kin;
We wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
