Wednesday, April 14

INCIDENT — At 12:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1 that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by an officer.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 900 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of North T Street.
ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Adrian Delacruz, 38, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, stalking and false imprisonment.
ARREST — At 3:41 p.m., Troy Martinez, 55, was arrested in the 1100 block of Bell Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
