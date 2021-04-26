You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, April 21
0 comments

Wednesday, April 21

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of Hartnell Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2700 block of Industrial Parkway.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of Nan Court.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+12
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News