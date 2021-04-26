You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, April 7
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 600 block of West Chestnut Avenue and resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 10:33 p.m., Janine Pacheco, 29, of Lompoc was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

ARREST — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street and resulted in a cite-release.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

