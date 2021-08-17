INCIDENT — At 10:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of South Ranch Street.
ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Feliciano Ezpinoza-Mendez, 53, was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Bryan McDermand-Wyland, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, threats, brandishing a firearm, witness intimidation, possessing a stolen vehicle, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft and false identification.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.