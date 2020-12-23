You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, Dec. 16
0 comments

Wednesday, Dec. 16

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Douglas Sanati, 55, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News