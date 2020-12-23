You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Wednesday, Dec. 16

  • Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 400 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North J Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the intersection of North M Street and West College Avenue.

ARREST — At 7:36 a.m., Samuel Mendoza, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and trespassing.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

