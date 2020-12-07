You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday, Dec. 2
0 comments

Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an embezzlement near the 100 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News