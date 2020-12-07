Wednesday, Dec. 2

INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an embezzlement near the 100 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!