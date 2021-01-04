Wednesday, Dec. 23

INCIDENT — At 4:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Hosanna Cassidy, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance while armed; carrying a stolen loaded firearm; first-degree robbery; and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:54 a.m., Jesus Garcilazo, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in Lindsey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.
